Danny Boyle might be out of running for James Bond 25

Normally, the union of Academy Award-winning director Danny Boyle and Love Actually filmmaker Richard Curtis for a big-budget musical would be huge news in and of itself.

But when said musical might impact the release of the next James Bond movie, well, it's even bigger news for the movie-going public. That's the situation we find ourselves in right now.

T2 Trainspotting and Trance's Danny Boyle has been circling Bond 25 as his next directorial project for months, even attaching his Trainspotting partner John Hodge to rewrite the script.

That last development was reported only a week ago, but The Hollywood Reporter has now dropped the news that Boyle signed up to direct a musical penned by comedy legend Richard Curtis.

The project is expected to be set in either the 1960s or '70s, and will apparently be Boyle's next directorial job. THR notes that if Bond producers really do want Boyle, they may have to delay the autumn 2019 release date in order to accommodate his new project.

Bond production company Eon has been looking for a new director ever since Sam Mendes left the franchise following the release of Spectre at the end of 2015.

Earlier this month, acclaimed director Christopher Nolan "categorically" ruled himself out of making Bond 25, which is expected to be Daniel Craig's final outing as 007.

"I won't be the man," Nolan said on BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs last month.

Bond 25 is currently expected to hit cinemas on November 8, 2019 in the US, with a traditional earlier release date in the UK.

