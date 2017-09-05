Danish submarine owner claims journalist Kim Wall died when she was hit by hatch cover

Danish artist and inventor Peter Madsen has told a court that he disposed of the body of journalist Kim Wall in a state of “suicidal psychosis”, after a heavy hatch to the command tower in his home-built submarine UC3 Nautilus dropped onto her head and killed her.

In his first public statement since Wall's torso was discovered on August 21, Madsen denied cutting off the 30-year-old’s head, arms and legs, but admitted to weighing down her body by tying weights around her waist.

Asked why he had not contacted the authorities as soon as the accident happened, he claimed that he had not been thinking rationally.

Swedish journalist Kim Wall

“I’m in a suicidal psychosis and I’m not planning to do anything else in this world other than to go down and sink the Nautilus,” Madsen said after appearing in court wearing a green boiler suit and Converse boots.

“The world, which I existed in, which is my life and everything I am, that is in the same state as Kim. It dies. I have nothing left and there’s nothing more I have to do. So everything that’s happening loses its meaning.”

Prosecutor Jacob Buch-Jepsen said that there were inconsistencies in Madsen’s story, telling the court that police had found blood and a pair of tights at the spot where Madsen said Wall had fallen, hair and blood in the toilet of the submarine, and a pair of knickers in the engine room.

The prosecution hinted at the possibility that Wall died in a sex crime.

Madsen, who is married, insisted there was no sexual relationship between him and Wall, and their contacts had been purely professional.

The self-taught engineer told the court he and his wife have an open marriage.

The prosecution on Tuesday cited witnesses who claimed Madsen watched beheading videos, practiced asphyxiation sex and was fascinated by death and sex

Crowds of journalists, most from Denmark and Wall’s home country of Sweden, but also from France, England, Norway and Japan, gathered at Copenhagen District Court to hear Madsen’s statement, despite a continued call from Mr Buch-Jepsen for it to be held behind closed doors.

Mr Buch-Jepsen argued that as Wall’s head, arms and legs had yet to be found, and as hundreds of people had come forward as potential witnesses, there were still too many uncertainties for details of the case to be made public.

Police technicians on board the home-made submarine