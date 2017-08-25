Danish police probe possible link between Kim Wall killing and 1986 cold case

Danish police are investigating a possible link between the eccentric inventor held over the death of a Swedish reporter and the unsolved murder of a Japanese student in 1986.

The dismembered body of Kim Wall, an award-winning freelance journalist, was found at sea after she disappeared while on board the submarine of Danish businessman Peter Madsen, 46.

Police in Copenhagen said the findings have led them to reopen the case of Kazuko Toyonaga, a 22-year-old Japanese tourist, in case the two killings are linked.

Toyonaga's body was found in separate locations off the waters of the Danish capital a month after she disappeared. Investigators say Wall's body was "deliberately" mutilated and weighed down with a metal object to try and avoid detection.

Mr Madsen denies killing the journalist, and says he dumped her body in the sea south of Copenhagen after she died in an accident. He also denies cutting off her limbs.

He has been held in formal custody since August 12 on suspicion of "negligent manslaughter" Wall was last seen on board Mr Madsen's 60-foot (18-metre) Nautilus submarine on August 10 when she went to interview him. Investigators found traces of her blood inside the vessel.

Danish prosecutors are seeking to charge him with murder and have until September 5 to request an extension of his custody. Mr Madsen, who describes himself as an "inventepreneur" on his website, is to undergo a psychiatric evaluation. Wall was a freelance journalist who had reported for The New York Times and The Guardian.

Her boyfriend reported her missing a day after the interview with Mr Madsen. That same day, Mr Madsen was rescued from waters between Denmark and Sweden shortly before his submarine sank. Investigators recovered and searched the sunken vessel, which police believe Mr Madsen sank intentionally.

The Nautilus was the biggest private sub ever made when Mr Madsen built it in 2008 with help from a group of volunteers. The volunteers were engaged in a dispute over the Nautilus between 2014 and 2015 before members of the board decided to transfer the vessel's ownership to Mr Madsen, according to the website.

In 2015, Mr Madsen had sent a text message to two members of the board claiming: "there is a curse on Nautilus". "That curse is me.