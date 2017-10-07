Danish police find decapitated head of Swedish journalist

The headless torso of Swedish journalist Kim Wall was found floating in waters off Copenhagen on August 21, 11 days after she went missing (AFP Photo/Tom WALL)

Copenhagen (AFP) - Danish police said Saturday divers had found the decapitated head and two legs of Swedish journalist Kim Wall, who vanished in August while interviewing a Danish inventor aboard his homemade submarine.

Copenhagen police inspector Jens Moller Jensen told reporters divers had found bags containing her missing clothes, her head and two legs in Koge Bay, south of the Danish capital.

"Last night our forensic dentist confirmed that it was Kim Wall's head," he said.

Her headless torso was found floating in waters off Copenhagen on August 21, 11 days after she went missing.

Self-taught engineer and inventor Peter Madsen, 46, has been accused of Wall's death, with prosecutors saying he dismembered her body before throwing it overboard.

Madsen, who is married and has been in custody since August 11, claims Wall died when a 70-kilogramme (154-pound) hatch door fell on her head, and in a panic, he threw her body overboard.

He insisted her body was intact at the time.

Earlier this week, Prosecutor Jakob Buch-Jepsen told a court custody hearing that a hard disk found in Madsen's workshop contained fetish films in which real women were tortured, decapitated and burned.

"This hard drive doesn't belong to me," Madsen insisted, saying numerous people had access to his workshop.