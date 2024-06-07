Danish PM assaulted in Copenhagen

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was reportedly "shocked" by Friday's assault, but police did not release any other details about her condition. File Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI

June 7 (UPI) -- A man assaulted Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen Friday in the capital city of Copenhagen.

The incident took place on the Kutorvet, or public square, in Copenhagen, according to Danish news outlet TV2.

The man was subsequently arrested, and the Social Democrat prime minister was "shocked" by the event, the report read.

The Copenhagen Police confirmed the incident in a post on X.

"At present, we have no further comments or observations on the case," the post read.

Several political colleagues took to X to condemn the attack and offer their condolences.

"Something like this must not happen in our beautiful, safe and free country. We all have a responsibility to look after each other and the values ​​our country is built on," Danish Environment Minister Magnus Heunicke posted.

"Let's take a clear and sharp distance and instead move together and take care of each other. Regardless of political disagreements, election campaign, etc. This is ugly and unacceptable."

The attack came two days before Danish voters are supposed to head to the polls in the EU election.

Violence against political figures of all stripes has been prevalent during the election cycle.

Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico is recovering from an attempted assassination by a gunman. The prime minister on Wednesday said he feels "no hatred" toward his would-be killer and suggested his pro-Russia, anti-NATO stance made him a target.

German Social Democrat European Parliament Member Matthias Ecke was beaten by a teenager while campaigning in Germany.

German police on Tuesday reported an assailant stabbed Heinrich Koch, a far-right Alternative for Germany candidate with a box cutter in the southwest German city of Mannheim.