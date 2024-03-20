Danielsville man faces five felony assault charges on a child

A Danielsville man remained in the Madison County Jail without bond on Wednesday following his arrest on March 13 on charges stemming from a sexual assault on a child.

Cameron Kimbrell Priest, 49, who lives outside the city limits of Danielsville, is charged with sexual battery on a child younger than 16, and two counts each of aggravated child molestation and sodomy.

Madison County sheriff’s Chief Deputy Jeff Vaughn said the alleged molestation was reported to the sheriff’s office in February by a member of the victim's family. The investigation by the office led to the five felony charges.

The sexual assault on the child is alleged to have happened on various dates from September until February.

Priest will have to seek a bond on the charges through a Superior Court judge.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Madison County man jailed on charges of molesting child