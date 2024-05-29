Danielsville man faces charges for allegedly causing crash that killed three passengers

A Danielsville man has been charged with drunk driving in connection with a wreck late Tuesday in Madison County that claimed the lives of three people, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

The victims of the crash were identified as Thai Htoo, 19, of Comer; Saw Ah, 19, of Danielsville; and, Gler Taw, 25, of Comer, the GSP reported Wednesday.

The crash occurred shortly after 7 p.m. on Georgia Highway 172 at the Madico Drive intersection, troopers reported. The location is about halfway between Madison County High School and an intersection known locally as Paoli Junction.

The deceased were all passengers in the backseat of a Toyota Camry.

GSP reported that the Camry attempted a right turn off Madico Drives onto the highway when it was hit in the side by a Ford pickup traveling west on 172. The pickup driver has not been charged.

The 22-year-old driver of the Camry was charged with DUI, first degree vehicular homicide and failing to yield. He was also injured in the crash and had not been booked into the Madison County Jail by Wednesday on the charges.

