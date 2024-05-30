Daniel Hyman, Ramapo's next police chief, learned about public service from his dad

RAMAPO ‒ Daniel Hyman's father inspired him to pursue a career in public service. His father worked for years as a New York City firefighter and visits to the firehouse allowed Hyman to see firsthand what service was all about as he grew up in Ramapo.

Hyman will reach a career pinnacle when he takes the badge of Ramapo police chief on June 15 with the retirement of Martin Reilly, who took the job in June 2021.

"Spending time with him at work sparked my passion for public service, particularly in emergency services," Hyman said of his father. "As a teenager, I would accompany him at work and I saw firsthand how rewarding it was to serve the public."

Ramapo Police Capt. Daniel Hyman officially becomes police chief on June 15, 2024

Hyman's career started with Spring Hill youth squad

Hyman kicked off his public service volunteering with the Spring Hill Ambulance Corps Youth Squad. He rose to captain and became an EMT, an emergency medical technician. He became a lieutenant with the senior ambulance corps, riding the ambulances to countless emergencies.

In 1987, just three weeks after his 20th birthday, Hyman took the oath as an officer with the NYPD. He said he worked the streets of the South Bronx and later neighborhoods in West Harlem.

"Being a police officer was more than just a job to me, it was a calling," Hyman said. "It provided an opportunity to make a real difference in the lives of others."

After two years of learning the ropes on the city streets, Hyman took his calling to Ramapo. The town hired him in 1989 as a police officer. Ramapo Police Department is Rockland's second-largest force.

Rising through the Ramapo ranks

Hyman has risen through the ranks from sergeant to captain. He was assigned as a community police officer and promoted to communications sergeant before being named lieutenant and then administrative captain in 2019. He completed courses and training at the FBI Academy in Quantico, Virginia, in 2012.

In 2003 and 2004, Hyman co-managed the department's accreditation program from the state.

Ramapo Police Capt. Daniel Hyamn, his wife, Sgt. Margaret Sammorone, and their three children at Hyman's promoted during a Town Hall ceremony on July 11, 2019

He's married to retired Ramapo Sgt. Margaret Sammarone, who works as deputy director of the Rockland District Attorney's Office's Crime Analysis Center. They have three children.

Hyman becomes Ramapo's ninth police chief in the department's 93-year history. He succeeds Reilly, a Bronx native who joined the department in 1987 and worked 34 years with his predecessor, Brad Weidel.

Reilly's salary is $304,740. Hyman's captain's salary is $287,148. He is one of three captains with Kevin Lee and Michael Colbath.

Incoming Ramapo Chief of Police Martin J. Reilly and retiring Chief of Police Brad R. Weidel, are pictured in their office in Suffern, June 1, 2021.

Reilly's final day is June 14, a day before Hyman takes over the department. The Ramapo Town Board, which named Hyman as chief, will host a promotion ceremony on June 6.

Hyman has Reilly's endorsement.

"Over the years, he has consistently demonstrated his commitment to our department and community," Reilly said. "His dedication to serving everyone who lives and works here with integrity and professionalism is evident in his actions."

Hyman credits Reilly for exemplifying leadership.

"Chief Reilly has been an exemplary leader and mentor," Hyman said. "I am honored to follow in his footsteps and continue the legacy of excellence he established. I look forward to serving the Ramapo community and working with our dedicated employees to ensure the safety and well-being of all residents."

Steve Lieberman covers government, breaking news, courts, police, and investigations. Reach him at slieberm@lohud.com Twitter: @lohudlegal

