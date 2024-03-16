Daniel Dupee II inaugurated as JCC's new president

Mar. 16—WATERTOWN — A Watertown High School graduate was inaugurated as the seventh president of Jefferson Community College in a ceremony at the Robert R. and Jean S. Sturtz Theater Friday afternoon.

Daniel J. Dupee II was selected by the JCC Board of Trustees, and the State University of New York Board of Trustees appointed Dupee in June 2023.

Growing up in Watertown makes becoming the college's next president special for Dupee.

"I never would've thought that this was an opportunity for me," he said. "The stars align and I ended up getting this job. ... This college means the world to our north country, and it means the world to me."

Dupee was JCC's administrator-in-charge after President Ty A. Stone left for a role at Cleveland State Community College in Tennessee.

Dupee knows the college well, having served on the leadership team since 2007.

"I'm deeply humbled by the trust you've placed in me to lead an institution that's played such a pivotal role in shaping my professional journey and my commitment to education," Dupee said.

Dupee was also recognized in NNY Business magazine's first class of the 20 under 40 Emerging Leaders in 2011.

Both of his daughters attend JCC.

Dupee earned his doctorate in higher education from Northeastern University, a certificate of advanced study in educational leadership from Le Moyne College, master's and bachelor's degrees in business administration from Columbia College, and an associate degree in humanities and social sciences.

During his speech, he thanked the JCC Board of Trustees,SUNY Chancellor John B. King Jr, Vice Chancellor Johanna Duncan-Poitier, the six previous JCC presidents, faculty and staff, and his family, including an emotional thank you to his wife.

"The world of higher education is in a constant state of transformation, driven by technological advancements, shifting demographics, changing job markets, and evolving student needs. As we stand on the cusp of this new era, we acknowledge that the challenges we face are significant," Dupee said. "However, it's precisely in times of change, the opportunities for innovation and creativity emerge. Our landscape is shifting and we must not only adapt, but also lead the way in educating our students for the careers of the future."

Dupee announced the "Career Impact Fund for Career Education," which will be used for industry specific education and training programs that will meet employment needs of the community and give tuition support to students who are looking to join those programs.

The program has raised more than $18,000.

"As we move forward, building a stronger future for our institution begins with a deep commitment to our mission: to educate, inspire, and empower. Our mission transcends any challenges we may encounter and it is the driving force behind everything we do," he said.

He said the college must be flexible, innovative, inclusive, have partnerships, and continue to be a student-focused campus.

"I promise to advocate vigorously for our students, our campus, and our system to make sure we can continue providing the excellent education we are known for," Dupee said.

King was in attendance Friday afternoon and said that the college is in good hands with Dupee.

"Dan's roots in this community will undoubtedly be a huge asset to his presidency of this community college," King said. "More than anything else, what today represents is the marriage of a very special man to a crucial role — leading a wonderful college."

Dupee served as the college's executive vice president of administration, finance and enrollment before becoming the administrator-in-charge.

In the private sector, he worked for National Grid and Carrier Corp. in accounting and finance and as the executive director of management services for Mexico Academy & Central School District in Oswego County. Dupee has also been an adjunct instructor for SUNY Potsdam, Le Moyne College, Columbia College and JCC.