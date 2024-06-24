Daniel Boone school board candidate who flew Confederate flags found ineligible to serve; other candidate elected

A stalemate over an open seat on the Daniel Boone School Board has been broken after candidate Judi Lumis was found ineligible to serve.

Lumis cannot serve on the school board because she works as treasurer of Manheim Township, Lancaster County, district officials confirmed.

“Per Pennsylvania school code, she (Lumis) is ineligible to serve on the board,” Superintendent Tom Voelker told the Reading Eagle.

Lumis’ withdrawal brought forward a vote to appoint the other of two candidates, former board President Julia Olafson. The board voted to appoint Olafson in a reversal of the previous stalemate.

Julia Olafson

Lumis generated controversy among some board members and residents for social media posts showing Confederate flags on her property.

During an interview for the board seat in May, Lumis said her interest in the Confederate flag stems from an ancestral connection to the Civil War and a desire to remember history, not racism or hate.

After a heated discussion on the meaning of the Confederate flag, the board split their votes 4-4 between Lumis and Olafson.

Lumis received votes from Valerie Fekelman, Christopher Grech, Gretchen Markel and board President Russel Jirik.

Christen Tompson, Bucky Scott, Beverly Albright, and Tanya Bell voted for Olafson.

That deadlock was broken in June, when Jirik and Markel switched their votes in favor of Olafson.

Jirik initially opposed Olafson and the interpretation of the Confederate flag espoused by board members who voted for her. He claimed the flag symbolizes rebellion, not racism.

Others, including Bell and Scott, said the flag is extremely offensive to many, was flown in defense of slavery and has no place in a school setting.

In June, Jirik’s opinion on Olafson seemed to have softened.

Jirik said he voted in May to appoint Lumis because of a desire to hear new voices on the board and because Olafson had lost a bid for reelection in November.

After hearing from the community, Jirik said he believes the board needs to be united.

“I just think it’s the right thing to do to bring unity and move the district forward,” Jirik said. “I feel it’s a disservice to the (administration) not to have a strong, unified board.”

Voelker said district officials are looking forward to working with Olafson.

“We are all excited to move forward together,” Voelker said.

Lumis and Olafson applied to fill the seat of Steven Rittenhouse, whose resignation from the board was approved in May.

Olafson served on the board from 2017 to 2023, spending four years as board president.

In a bid for reelection in November, Olafson, a Democrat, came in behind Rittenhouse, a Republican, 698-585.