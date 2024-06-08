'Dangerously hot' conditions in Grand Canyon, park officials warn. Here's how to stay safe

With peak visitation occurring between Memorial Day and Labor Day, it's not uncommon for the Grand Canyon National Park to see an influx of tourists during their busiest season, according to park spokesperson Joëlle Baird.

High visitation coincides with high temperatures, as an excessive heat warning was issued starting Friday by both Grand Canyon park officials and their frequent collaborator, the National Weather Service.

With an average of about 311 search and rescue calls annually over the past decade, Baird believes the majority occur during the busy summer months, with many being heat-related.

At least 2 heat-related deaths occur in the park each year on average, Baird said.

Considering these dangers and that Grand Canyon National Park is thought to be one of the deadliest in the country, many trail enthusiasts from around the world continue to attempt to hike the canyon when excessive heat warnings are in effect, according to Baird.

"We take (heat warnings) very seriously," Baird said. "Unless you've been hiking in the Grand Canyon during heat periods before, it can be hard to warn the public."

Although the park is proactive in using "as many tactics as possible" to alert visitors to the possible dangers of hiking the canyon during excessive heat, the experience of such high temperatures that visitors feel firsthand is "a unique experience to everyone" due to varying levels of fitness, age and medical status, Baird said.

According to Baird, this is a challenging concept to convey to the public, as it can be difficult for guests to predict how their bodies will respond to these extreme conditions.

While park rangers strongly advise against embarking on extended day hikes for visitors during these conditions, there are precautions and practices that visitors can take to ensure their safety while enjoying the natural wonder.

When does it start to get hot in the Grand Canyon?

Baird said the recent heat advisory, which cited hotter than normal temperatures in the park, marked the start of the "heat season" for the Grand Canyon, with park temperatures often mimicking that of the Phoenix area due to similar levels in elevation.

As the first excessive heat warning of the year, more advisories are expected throughout the summer months before the monsoon begins, particularly when temperatures consistently stay above average or reach triple digits in the canyon, Baird added.

How hot does it get in the Grand Canyon?

Temperatures can rise to 110 degrees, even in the shade, Baird said. In direct sunlight near the bottom of the park, air temperatures can raise even higher, upward to 120 degrees and beyond.

Baird said this extreme heat, mixed with the park's natural elevation levels, makes for a "dry and unrelenting environment" for guests, particularly during the summer months.

While the North Rim generally remains cooler in temperature on average compared to the South Rim due to differing elevation levels, the excessive heat warning applies to all areas of the park, particularly in the inner canyon and around Phantom Ranch, according to Baird.

Are there any park restrictions during excessive heat warnings?

While park officials encourage tourists to avoid hiking the area while excessive heat warnings are in effect, there are currently no restrictions in place despite extreme temperatures on the trails.

However, the National Park Service recommends that visitors who do decide to hike the canyon in the summer months start and finish their hike before 10:00 a.m. or begin their hike after 4:00 p.m. to limit activity spent outdoors during the hottest part of the day.

The park remains open 24 hours a day, Baird added.

Who is most at risk during excessive heat warnings?

According to Baird, visitors who are older in age as well as people with pre-existing medical conditions are at most risk of suffering from heat-related illnesses while hiking the trails.

As elevation is considered a major factor when it comes to heat warnings, hiking the Grand Canyon during the summer can be particularly dangerous for those with pre-existing medical conditions, as excessive heat and prolonged exposure may "exacerbate conditions" that visitors may not have outside of the park, Baird said.

Additionally, anyone who is not properly acclimated to the heat are also more susceptible to health issues related to excessive heat exposure, including heat stroke and heat exhaustion.

When it comes to their "target audience," park services find day-hikers and first-time visitors to the park who "truly don't know the risk of exposure" as of most concern when they issue excessive heat alerts to the public, Baird said.

Baird also strongly advises against visitors bringing service animals down into the canyon while excessive heat warnings are in place, as temperatures on the ground can be too dangerous for pets to walk on.

What are the signs and symptoms of heat-related illnesses?

According to Baird, an "altered mental status" is the biggest key indicator that someone may be suffering from a heat-related illness, including heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Subtle signs that may signify the beginnings of a heat-related illness may include episodes of confusion, temporary memory loss, dizziness and mood swings, while prolonged heat exposure can lead to fainting and a loss of consciousness, Baird said.

What should you do if you're suffering from heat exposure?

According to Baird, reducing core body temperatures as quickly as possible is essential if someone is suffering from a heat-related illness.

This includes getting out of direct sunlight and finding shade, as well as avoiding sitting on the ground, Baird said.

If possible, full immersion into a body of water, such as a creek, will also help lower symptoms of heat stroke and heat exhaustion. Additionally, evaporative cooling, such as dumping water over yourself and fanning can reduce body temperatures, Baird said.

Resting often and hydrating regularly will also help fend off these warning signs.

Although heat-related illnesses can be treated easily, identifying warning signs early and "aggressively cooling" the body to combat symptoms remains critical, as deterioration can "happen very quickly," Baird said.

What can people do to stay safe while hiking in the heat?

While park services work to disseminate messages and educate the public on heat safety, guests can follow several helpful procedures and practices to reduce the risk of heat-related illness and ensure a successful hike on the trails this summer, Baird said.

Acclimate your body to the heat : Getting your body used to high temperatures is the "first and foremost" thing that visitors should do before hiking the canyon in extreme heat, Baird said. She added that most visitors are not.While it can be difficult to adjust to heat initially, having experience in doing physical activity in hot weather for extended periods of time can help visitors feel more comfortable during their hike, Baird said. "The more acclimated you can be to the heat before you get here, the better," she said.

Do your research : Checking weather ahead of time and monitoring temperatures in the canyon regularly can help ensure best safety practices before embarking on a hike, Baird said.Weather updates for the park, including excessive heat warnings, can be found on the National Park Services website.

Rest often: Stopping to rest every so often can help mitigate heat-related illnesses, especially for those unacclimated to high temperatures, Baird said. She said finding shade and dowsing yourself in water can help contribute to rest.

Don't hike alone: According to Baird, having a traveling companion who can recognize the signs of heat-related illnesses is very important, as they can help render aid during these critical times.

Balance water intake with food : In addition to heat stroke and heat exhaustion, hikers can also suffer from what's known as "hyponatremia," a condition where the sodium level in your blood is lower than normal due to drinking too much water. Too much fluid intake, Baird says, can lead to water intoxication, proving lethal if gone untreated. This can be counteracted by consuming enough food, particularly salty foods.

Plan ahead: According to Baird, timing is a "big element" of having a successful hike while excessive heat warnings are at play. This includes limiting outdoor recreational activities at the park to the suggested timeframe before 10:00 a.m. and after 4:00 p.m."It's really important that people are planning ahead of time," Baird said. "Timing is crucial."

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Tips to stay safe in the Grand Canyon's hot conditions