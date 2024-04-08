‘He’s dangerous:’ Victim’s family react to indictment of inmate accused of mailing bombs from prison

A victim’s widow says the man accused of building bombs inside a state prison and then mailing those bombs to two federal buildings, should not be in the general population inside the prison.

David Cassady was indicted on federal charges, last week.

“Shock, absolutely shock,” said the widow of one of Cassady’s victims.

David Cassady,55, who is currently serving a life sentence in state prison, is accused of building bombs while incarcerated at the now-closed Georgia state prison in Reidsville.

According to the indictment, Cassady then mailed the bombs to federal buildings in Anchorage, Alaska and Washington, D.C.

The bombs never detonated, and no one was hurt.

On Monday, Channel 2′s Audrey Washington spoke with the widow of one of Cassady’s victims.

She asked Channel 2 not to use her identity for the report because she said she feared Cassady might threaten or send a bomb to her home.

“How is somebody who is in prison for life, for horrific acts against the community, how is possible that he can still terrorize members of the community from behind bars?” she asked. “And now somehow, he was able to access all of this and mail it out of prison. Somebody needs to look at the bigger picture of who he is,” she added.

Cassady was convicted of kidnapping.

The widow said Cassady also sexually assaulted her now-deceased husband when her husband was a teenager.

“He was handcuffed, he was assaulted,” she said.

Washington contacted the Georgia Department of Corrections and asked how Cassady was able to both build and mail bombs from prison.

In a statement sent to Channel 2 Action News, a spokesperson said:

“Cassady was able to manipulate primarily items he was authorized to possess into makeshift explosive devices.”

“We appreciate the support of our federal partners in ensuring that justice will be served on this individual for his role in jeopardizing the safe operations of our facilities, and most importantly, the safety of the public.”

The widow said Cassady is dangerous and should not be among the general population in prison.

“If he is able to still terrorize the community from prison, I mean what else is he able to do? I prefer him to be locked up. He could sit on a metal bench for 23 hours a day, have one hour out, take a shower, and then sit. There is no reason for him to have access to anybody,” she said.

