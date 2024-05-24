‘Dangerous lie’: Trump claims that the FBI wanted to kill him in Mar-A-Lago raid

TechCrunch

Meredith Whittaker has had it with the “frat house” contingent of the tech industry. In the course of our conversation, we delved into Signal’s recent war of words with Elon Musk, Telegram’s Pavel Durov, and — given its controversial clash with Scarlett Johanson — Whittaker’s candid thoughts about the leadership at OpenAI, which she likened to "dorm room high-jinks.” Among other things, Whittaker is concerned about the concentration of power in the five main social media platforms, especially in year when the world faces a large number of general elections, not least in the US, and Europe's reliance on US-based, external, tech giants.