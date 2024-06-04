Dangerous heat wave in US Southwest could bring some relief to dry parts of Florida

The heat wave impacting residents in the southwestern United States could help bring some much-needed rain to Florida next week.

The first major heat wave of the summer could bring dangerous or even "life-threatening" levels across several states, including California, Nevada and Arizona. By the middle of the week, temperatures in both Phoenix and Las Vegas could reach 111 degrees, the National Weather Service said, and many record highs are possible.

But that heat dome in the Southwest could push a cold front with cooler temperatures and moisture to the Southeast and Florida, according to Joseph Bauer, meteorologist with AccuWeather.

Don't expect much, if any, relief this week though.

Panhandle: Scattered showers and storms are possible beginning Wednesday through Friday. Temperatures are expected to slowly increase before the weekend. Chances for showers return starting Sunday and into early next week, according to the National Weather Service Mobile.

Tallahassee, North Florida: There's a chance for rain through the work week. There's a chance for rain most of this week and into the weekend. Temperatures will increase throughout the week, before hitting a peak of 95 on Friday in Tallahassee and 97 in Jacksonville, according to the National Weather Service. Rain chances increase starting Monday.

Central Florida: Scattered storms are possible in some areas Wednesday. Storm chances increase late in the week with isolated strong storms forecast Thursday. Hot temperatures and increasing humidity will produce peak heat indices of 100 to 106 Thursday, and 100 to 108 on Friday and Saturday with near record temperatures, according to the National Weather Service Melbourne.

South Florida: Showers and thunderstorms will be possible each day this week through Monday. Temperatures will increase through the week, and some locations could approach advisory criteria towards the end of the week into the weekend, according to the National Weather Service Miami.

Southwest Florida: There's a chance for showers or thunderstorms through the week and into the weekend. Temperatures will remain in the upper 80s, according to the National Weather Service Tampa Bay.

How can the heat dome in Southwest US affect Florida?

Rain forecast for June 4 through June 11, 2024, according to the National Weather Service Weather Prediction Center.

The heat dome in the Southwest could push a cold front, along with some welcome moisture, to the southern U.S. and Florida, Bauer said.

As the front dips into the Florida Peninsula, "early next week could be pretty interesting. It could bring appreciable rainfall into Central and South Florida."

Earlier spring cold fronts in Florida were "few and far between and lack punch and moisture," Bauer said.

Next week's cold front "may well bring tropical moisture and could pack more of a punch and bring some welcome rainfall. It looks like pretty good rain next week."

Don't expect drought conditions to improve much across Florida, though.

"Confidence isn't high on how widespread that rain will be. Some areas won't get fully out of the drought," Bauer said.

How dry is it in Florida?

Keetch Byram Drought Index across Florida June 3, 2024.

That depends on where in the state you're looking. Most rainfall so far this year has fallen across the Panhandle and North Florida this year.

"Abnormally dry and drought conditions are expanding in parts of Central and South Florida, AccuWeather said.

According to the Florida Forest Service, as of June 3, the driest counties in Florida with KBDI numbers above 600, indicating severe drought are:

Sarasota: 679

Desoto: 669

Charlotte: 667

Hardee: 663

Highlands: 660

Manatee: 654

Broward: 639

Glades: 629

Hendry: 621

Collier: 605

Why has it been so dry for most of Florida?

Those same record warm waters predicted to make this a very active hurricane season are making it difficult for cold fronts to push into Florida. High pressure systems in place mean drier and warmer weather, Bauer said.

"It's been a rough spring, and a lot of it is due to Florida being surrounded by very warm waters, especially the Atlantic and Caribbean." While there have been some cold fronts, it's been difficult for them to move south into the Florida Peninsula.

Dry conditions across Florida bring risk for wildfires. Several counties under burn ban

Wildfire risk across much of Florida through June 6, 2024.

Dry conditions conditions mean there there is a moderate risk for wildfires across the Florida Peninsula.

As of May 16, 15 counties are now under a burn ban, according to the Florida Forest Service:

Brevard

Charlotte

Collier

Desoto

Glades

Hardee

Hendry

Highlands

Indian River

Manatee

Osceola

Pasco

Polk

Sarasota

Seminole

Could drought conditions pose problems if Florida gets a tropical storm or hurricane?

It could.

➤ Tropics watch: National Hurricane Center tracking 5 tropical waves

If any tropical systems slide across the Florida Peninsula, that tropical rainfall on hard, dry ground, especially heavy rainfall, increases the potential for runoff and flash flooding, Bauer said.

The National Hurricane Center's tropical outlook issued 8 a.m. June 4 predicted no tropical activity for the next 48 hours.

AccuWeather is watching a tropical disturbance expected to bring rain to several Caribbean islands. The system has a slight chance of developing into a tropical depression or storm but is not forecast to impact Florida or the U.S. as it moves into the Atlantic.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Florida weather forecast: Cold front, rain could help drought