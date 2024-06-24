Summer wasted no time in making its presence felt in North Texas.

The National Weather Service has placed Wichita Falls and the surrounding area in a heat advisory on Tuesday.

After a predicted high of 99 degrees Monday, daytime temperatures are predicted to stay at or above 100 degrees for the rest of the week.

Heat Index values above 100 degrees are expected through the week.

The heat index value, a forecast of temperature combined with humidity, is expected to remain above 100 all week, reaching a high of 111 degrees on Wednesday.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration warns of the danger of heat stroke and recommends people take frequent breaks in shade or air conditions during heat waves.

A small chance of rain enters the forecast Sunday.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Dangerous heat predicted for North Texas this week