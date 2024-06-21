Dangerous heat possible early next week

Jun. 21—Residents will want to take precautions as dangerously warm temperatures are expected to move through the area Sunday and into next week.

The National Weather Service in Jackson is forecasting heat indexes near 105 degrees beginning Sunday and potentially rising to 110 degrees Monday and Tuesday. The hot weather brings the potential for heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

Some steps to help reduce the chance of heat-related illness include avoiding strenuous outdoor activities, taking frequent breaks when working outdoors and making sure to hydrate properly, the weather service said in its forecast.

On its website, the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency says residents should keep an eye out for heavy sweating, headaches, dizziness and nausea as warning signs and get to a cooler place and sip water if those symptoms occur. If an individual is not sweating, has a weak pulse, shallow and rapid breathing and a body temperature over 105 degrees, call 911 or go to a hospital immediately.

Pet owners should also take precautions to help their furry friends stay safe in the heat. MSEMA encourages residents to be mindful of the temperature of asphalt or concrete as it may be too warm and burn pets' paws. Animals should have access to freshwater and shade, and a wading pool or sprinkler can provide a fun way to help pets stay cool in the summer heat.

For more information about extreme heat and how to prepare, visit msema.org.

