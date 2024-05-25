Dangerous heat conditions across Central Florida this weekend

Temperatures will hit the low to upper 90s across Central Florida with heat index values climbing to as high as 107 degrees over the Memorial Day weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

That prompted the NWS in Melbourne to issue a Moderate to Major Heat Risk with the heat index climbing higher in the interior counties.

“Heat at this level can affect anyone without adequate cooling or hydration. Impacts are possible to health systems where there are moderate values and likely where there are major values.” the NWS stated.

https://www.orlandosentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/7-AM-WX-SENTINEL-052524.mp4

For Saturday, rain chances across the region range from 30% to 50% after noon but expect mostly dry conditions on Sunday and Monday before the return of Florida’s seasonal afternoon showers beginning Tuesday.

“Overnight conditions will remain warm and humid, with temperatures in the low to mid 70s,” the NWS stated.