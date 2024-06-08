Dangerous Fresno intersection to become all-way stop

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After a video went viral of a man requesting changes to a dangerous Fresno intersection earlier this year, the city announced on Friday that there will be changes to the intersection to make it safer.

Back in January, Ruben Almaraz, a Fresno resident, was pleading for help from community leaders after multiple traffic collisions were caught in the intersection between Tulare and Minnewawa Avenues -one of them nearly costing his life.

Almaraz says he was collecting his mail outside his house when a car spun out of control after being involved in a crash at the intersection next to his house, almost hitting him.

After the incident, community leaders announced some improvements being done to the intersection in February, including replacing the stop sign to be bigger and to be marked with reflective tape.

On Friday, city officials announced the County of Fresno performed a quitclaim deed of street right-of-way for the county-owned portions of Tulare and Minnewawa Avenues to the city. The northwest, northeast, and southwest corners that were once the county right-of-way are now fully within the City of Fresno’s right-of-way jurisdiction.

After performing a traffic study, officials with the city determined that an all-way stop could improve safety and address traffic volumes at the Tulare and Minnewawa intersection.

“This intersection has been a high priority for the City and by the County deeding us the right-of-way, it gave us the jurisdiction to make it a much-needed all-way stop,” said Mayor Jerry Dyer.

Officials say stop signs at the Tulare and Minnewawa intersection will be installed on Thursday, June 13 by City of Fresno Public Works crews. In addition, the city says new pavement markings and stop-ahead signs will also be installed.

“This is a huge accomplishment for the city, county, and the residents in my district to make this intersection safer. There were too many close calls at this intersection, and we are thrilled to be able to make this all-way stop a reality,” said District 5 Councilman, Luis Chavez.

