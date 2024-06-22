Dangerous drought conditions lead Lower Shore counties to impose burn bans. All to know.

Dangerous drought conditions prompted Lower Shore counties to issue burn bans on Thursday, with Wicomico County even issuing fines for violators.

How much could Wicomico residents have to pay for a violation?

According to an executive order by the Office of the County Executive, "due to drought conditions, County Executive Julie Giordano has issued a burn ban order for Wicomico County effective June 20 at 12:00 p.m. ... the executive has the authority to issue a ban for 7 days. Giordano said that she expects the dry conditions to continue into the foreseeable future and will recommend to the County Council that they extend the ban until weather conditions warrant a re-assessment by the Burn Ban Committee."

All outdoor burning is prohibited with the following exemptions:

Gas and charcoal grills for their proper use;

Campfires at Roaring Point and Sandy Hill campgrounds, which must be monitored at all times. All such campfires shall be confined to designated fire rings, grills, fire pits, fireplaces or other facilities constructed for fires. Before breaking camp, fires should be drowned and completely extinguished.

Recreational campfires on private property and public campgrounds are permitted. The campfires are limited to a size of 2 feet in width and 3 feet in height;

The staging of professional fireworks displays.

Burn ban violations carry a $500 fine per incident. County Planning & Zoning administers Burn Ban enforcement.

The public may call 410-548-4860 to report violations during regular business hours. At other times, citizens may call the Sheriff's Office at 410-548-4891.

Giordano added that "all burning permits are voided for the duration of the Burn Ban and that the Health Department will not be issuing burning permits until further notice."

Worcester, Somerset counties also issue burn bans due to drought

Somerset county also issued on Thursday a similar ban from Ernie Leatherbury, Deputy County Administrator.

"A burn ban is in effect for Somerset County by authority of the Somerset County Commissioners. No outside burning is allowed due to extremely dry conditions. Residents will be notified when the ban is lifted," the order stated.

Worcester County also added such a ban on Friday, saying "effective immediately, Worcester County Fire Marshal Matt Owens issued a burn ban, and ALL outdoor burning is banned for an indefinite period of time in Worcester County."

The ban applies to all outdoor ignition sources, with the following exceptions: proper use of gas and charcoal grills, campfires at the county’s commercial, state and federal campgrounds, permitted official Ocean City bonfires, private property recreational campfires that are limited to a fire area of 2 feet with a height of 3 feet, public fireworks displays and volunteer fire company training exercises.

All existing outdoor burn permits in that county have been rescinded.

Drought map lists Lower Shore counties as 'abnormally dry'

The Drought Monitor summary map identifies general areas of drought and labels them by intensity. D1 is the least intense level and D4 the most intense. Drought is defined as a moisture deficit bad enough to have social, environmental or economic effects. The U.S. Drought Monitor is produced through a partnership between the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the United States Department of Agriculture and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

A revised drought map released Thursday by the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the United States Department of Agriculture and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration places much of Maryland as "abnormally dry" despite recent rainfall.

Wicomico County, the data noted, was also "abnormally dry" or "already in moderate drought." Somerset County is largely in "already in Moderate drought" and Worcester County is equally characterized as "abnormally dry" or "already in moderate drought."

