'Dangerous out there': 5 dead, people trapped as tornadoes slam Texas, Okla. Live updates

Rescue teams in Texas and Oklahoma were searching for survivors Sunday after the latest in an unrelenting string of powerful storms and tornadoes slammed across America's midsection, killing at least five people and injuring dozens more, authorities said.

In Texas, Cooke County Sheriff Ray Sappington said at least five people died when an apparent tornado ripped through a neighborhood near Valley View, 60 miles north of Dallas near the Oklahoma order. "Many" people were injured early Sunday when the storm struck a nearby travel center and gas station complex where more than 60 residents had sought shelter, he said.

Sappington said search and rescue efforts were complicated by downed trees and power lines that blocked access to roads.

"I hope we can still find survivors, and we are still trying hard," he said. "It was kind of a monumental task just to get back to where they were."

The tragedy comes five days after tornadoes killed five and injured dozens in Iowa. And at least eight people died when storms slammed Houston less than two weeks ago.

Tourists flock to Tornado Alley: People pay big bucks for the chance to see dangerous storms

The Storm Prediction Center and National Weather Service warns of severe thunderstorms and possible tornadoes in the region on Saturday.

Developments:

∎ Video and photos posted on social media showed homes destroyed in Decatur, Arkansas.

∎ Severe weather and heavy rain chances shift into the Mid-Mississippi, Ohio and Tennessee valleys later Sunday before progressing into the mid-Atlantic, Southeast, and Gulf Coast on Memorial Day.

∎ Dangerous and potentially record-breaking heat was forecast to continue across parts of Texas, the western Gulf Coast, and southern Florida.

'Long road ahead': Slow recovery after deadly tornadoes slam Iowa; East Coast braces for storms

Storms move on, but dangers remain

Sappington said enough first responders were on the scene in Texas to conduct a thorough search and rescue effort in the storm-ravaged area. He urged people to stay away from the scene.

"I know some people were out of the area and trying to get back, but it's dangerous out there," he said. "Power lines are down. There's been reports of gas leaks. ... We're trying to still rescue people. The best thing people can do right now is give us a little time."

Fatalities possible in Oklahoma

In the Green Country area of northeastern Oklahoma, kjrh.com reported two possible deaths in the town of Pryor but had no details. In Claremore, Oklahoma, 30 miles east of Tulsa, police announced the city was effective shut down because of downed power lines and blocked roads. Dozens of injuries were reported. "Only residents and those with legitimate reasons to enter will be allowed," police said in a social media post. "The cleanup phase is just beginning and will take time."

The National Weather Service office in Tulsa warned the storms were not finished.

"A few strong to severe storms will again be possible this afternoon and evening across portions of far eastern Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas," the National Weather Service office in Tulsa reported. "Large hail and damaging winds will be the primary threats."

Hiding in a cooler in Denton, Texas

In Denton, south of Cooke County, the fire department reported sending a rescue team and medics to a marina on Lake Ray Roberts. "Multiple victims, some reported trapped," the department said on social media, adding that major damage was reported along the county line.

Homes, businesses and boats were battered. Leann Peterson said she thought the storm would roll north of the area. When it didn't, a local business owner suggested people take cover in a restaurant's walk-in cooler.

"We got in the cooler just in time and all these people started coming in, thank God, and when it hit, it was just so loud," she told nbcdfw.com. "It was like something just crashed into us. I didn't realize how bad until we came out."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tornado, severe weather live updates: 5 dead in Texas, Oklahoma