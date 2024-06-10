Dane County judge Susan Crawford launches Wisconsin Supreme Court bid

Dane County Circuit Judge Susan Crawford announced she run for Wisconsin Supreme Court in the spring of 2025.

MADISON — Dane County Circuit Judge Susan Crawford on Monday launched a campaign for Wisconsin Supreme Court, running for the seat being vacated by the court's longest-serving justice.

"I am running for Supreme Court justice to protect the basic rights and freedoms of Wisconsinites under our constitution. Those rights are threatened by an all-out effort to politicize the court to drive a right-wing agenda — I believe Wisconsin deserves better," Crawford said in a statement.

Crawford's announcement comes two months after liberal Justice Ann Walsh Bradley, 73, announced she will leave the court next year after serving 30 years.

When Justice Janet Protasiewicz was elected in 2023, Walsh Bradley said it was the first time she would serve with a true liberal majority. Now, as she departs, the same partisan interests are expected to create another expensive battle for control of the court.

"As a former prosecutor and a judge, I know we need Supreme Court justices who understand what it takes to keep communities safe, who are impartial and fair, who will use common sense, and who won’t politicize the constitution to undermine our most basic rights," Crawford said. "For the first time in years, we have a majority on the court focused on getting the facts right, following the law, and protecting our constitutional rights. We can’t risk having that progress reversed."

Former Republican Attorney General Brad Schimel, who is now a Waukesha County Circuit judge, launched a bid in December for the spring 2025 election.

