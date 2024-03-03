Johnny Weir has said goodbye to Dancing On Ice for now, after a great run as a guest judge, but he has some ideas for which celebrity might emerge victorious. When it comes to natural talent, he puts Greg Rutherford at the top of the heap.

Olympic figure skater Weir was absent from tonight's semi-final, with Ashley Banjo back in his seat after time away on the Diversity live tour. But he told Virgin Radio that he's very impressed with this year's Dancing On Ice line-up.

He particularly praised long jumper Greg Rutherford, who he referred to as "an absolute athlete through and through". Rutherford scored a mammoth 38 points last week, securing second place on the leaderboard.

Johnny Weir said Greg Rutherford's natural sporting talent makes him a Dancing On Ice frontrunner. (ITV)

Weir added: "Last week, I think he really made a brilliant step forward with his performance and his theatricality. But he is probably the most naturally gifted on the ice because of his sporting background."

So while he came short of outright predicting Rutherford as the victor, Weir certainly implied that the former Olympian is in pole position to lift the trophy.

Weir also explained that the trolling Amber Davies has faced throughout the show fails to take into account her impressive performance ability.

"Amber is able to combine really brilliant pair and dance style skating with the theatricality that she's now known for being on the West End," he added.

It was Adele Roberts who topped the leaderboard last week, though, scoring a remarkable 39 points — including two perfect 10s.

In tonight's semi-final, the contestants will be flying on the ice. It's one of the most divisive weeks in the show's calendar, but also one capable of producing undeniably impressive spectacle ahead of next week's final.

The Dancing On Ice final airs on ITV at 6.25pm on Sunday 10 March.

