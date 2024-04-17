Dancing on Ice's Greg Rutherford shows surgery scar after show injury

Dancing on Ice star Greg Rutherford has shared his surgery scar after suffering an injury on the recent series.

The Olympian was forced to withdraw from last month's finale after the incident, later revealing he gave himself "a C-section" after sliding on the ice through the legs of two pro skaters.

Taking to his Instagram page yesterday (April 16), Greg shared an update as he posted pictures of his scar, confirming the "wound has now closed and healed".

"A little stomach update… I’m almost 4 weeks post op now and feeling so much better," he captioned the post. "I can move around with almost no feeling of pain and the wound has now closed and healed. Pic 2 shows the insane swelling I initially had.

"I can’t tense my abs properly still, but that’s coming. I also managed to put a ton of weight on since the op, so as soon as I’m ready I’ll be training to get myself trim again… maybe even back on skates."

Late last month, Greg spoke about the injury ahead of surgery, telling fans in a video: "Loads of people have been asking: 'What happened?'. I've been a bit busy and obviously just recovering from the initial injury before I had the surgery that I hadn't got round to talking about it."

Explaining that he tore and herniated his abs after sliding on the ice, he added: "Long story short, I leapt through the legs of Colin and managed to tear all of my abs as well as herniate.

"So I effectively gave myself a C-section. So yes, it was horribly painful. It needs to be operated on today and then I'll be properly on the mend. It was very painful, pretty horrible."

Dancing on Ice's recent series was won by Coronation Street star Ryan Thomas and professional dance partner Amani Fancy.

Dancing on Ice is streaming on ITVX.

