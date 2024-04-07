Dan Skoff teaches about solar eclipse at Home Depot

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — If you were out near Home Depot on Joyce Boulevard in Fayetteville on Saturday, you might have spotted KNWA’s Chief Meteorologist Dan Skoff.

He was teaching people about Monday’s total solar eclipse. Dan taught everything from building your own eclipse viewer to the importance of using protective eyeglasses when viewing the eclipse.

Watson Hubbard visited with Dan and says he’s prepared for this year’s Eclipse.

“It’s my first one,” said Hubbard.

The next total solar eclipse in Arkansas isn’t expected for another 21 years.

