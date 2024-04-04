Dan Rather ‘Vehemently’ Denounces Trump as President for One ‘Simple’ Reason

Former CBS newscaster Dan Rather explained why he so strictly opposes the idea of Donald Trump once again becoming President of the United States.

The journalist, who covered important historical events like the Civil Rights Movement, the Vietnam War, the Watergate scandal and many more during his four decades at the network, made it clear that the reason is not political.

“A few people have asked why I vehemently oppose Trump,” Rather wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday. “Let me make this perfectly clear. It’s not about politics. I’ve voted for both parties.”

“It’s about me, as a patriot, rejecting a cheating, lying, racist, treasonous, fascist and vile man who attacks the free press, and wants to lead the country I love,” he continued. “It’s really that simple.”

Among the many public criticisms against Trump is his recent decision to sell Bibles for $60, especially around Easter.

Rev. Al Sharpton called into question any minister or preacher who might have used a Trump Bible to give sermons on Easter Sunday or throughout the holiday weekend.

“They ought to be defrocked if they would even try and act like this is nothing but what it is, and that’s a hustle,” the activist told the hosts of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.” “People ought to realize how offensive this is to those of us that really believe in the Bible. He’s doing this during Holy Week. Of all of the times you want to hustle using the Bible, why would you do it during Holy Week, which is really a spit in the face of people that really believe in the Bible, from a Christian point of view?”

“Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough pointed out the hypocrisy of the way Christians idolize and support Trump when he doesn’t even abide by one of the faith’s central tenets of forgiveness.

“When Donald Trump says, ‘I’ve never done anything wrong, no reason to be forgiven,’ they still fall right in line and say, ‘Oh, he’s the second coming of Christ,’” Scarborough said Wednesday. “They idolize him and it’s twisted.”

