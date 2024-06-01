Dan Osborn might not face Democratic Senate write-in candidate

Dan Osborn, an Omaha industrial mechanic, announces his nonpartisan bid for U.S. Senate in Nebraska. He is challenging U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb. (Aaron Sanderford/Nebraska Examiner)

OMAHA — Two weeks after spurning a likely endorsement from the Nebraska Democratic Party, nonpartisan Senate candidate Dan Osborn has not yet drawn a party-backed write-in candidate against Republican U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer.

And he could avoid one altogether.

Leaders in Nebraska’s second-largest political party recently met and discussed whether to embrace state party Chair Jane Kleeb’s May 15 push for a party-approved write-in candidate.

Discussions continue, attendees told the Examiner.

Kleeb said the party still could recruit a write-in candidate. She said Democrats still want Osborn to agree to endorse President Joe Biden and caucus with the Democrats if elected.

“That is not asking too much,” she said.

Hasn’t decided in presidential contest

Douglas County Democratic Party Chair CJ King echoed Kleeb in saying he would prefer that Osborn side with Democrats, regardless of whether he wants a formal endorsement from the party.

“I hope he wins and caucuses with the Democrats,” King said. “I’d love to see him endorse President Biden.”

Osborn, a former Omaha-area labor leader at Kellogg’s, has said that he doesn’t know which party he will caucus with and that he hasn’t decided on who he will back in the presidential race. He has said he doesn’t want to alienate Republican supporters, including some who support former President Donald Trump.

“I’m a true independent who will never be beholden to any political party or politician, and that’s why I’ve been clear that I’m not taking their endorsements,” Osborn said. “I’m focused on defeating do-nothing Deb Fischer.”

Osborn may have to take sides

Kleeb and Senate observers have said Osborn will have to take sides in order to join Senate committees, where much of the day-to-day work in Congress gets done. Osborn said earlier this month he might have more influence in a tightly divided Senate by being open.

After the primary, Osborn announced he would not seek or accept endorsements from political parties — after spending months courting the state Democrats and persuading them to try keeping other candidates out of the Fischer race.

Osborn supporters also helped Kerry Eddy win the Legal Marijuana NOW Party’s Senate primary, even as Eddy posted plans to drop out and shift her supporters toward Osborn. And Osborn briefly sought the backing of other third parties, including the Libertarian Party.

Fischer’s campaign declined to comment for this story. Before the May primary, Fischer, a former teacher, state senator and school board member in Valentine, Neb., described Osborn as “a Democrat in sheep’s clothing.”

The post Dan Osborn might not face Democratic Senate write-in candidate appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.