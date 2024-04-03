Dan Devine wins West Allis mayoral race, will serve fifth term as mayor

West Allis Mayor Dan Devine was reelected in the April 2 election, defeating challenger AmyRose Murphy by a count of 7,189 to 2,019, capturing nearly 78% of the vote.

This will be Devine's fifth term as West Allis mayor.

City of West Allis Mayor Dan Devine

Devine grew up in Racine and later attended UW-Milwaukee, where he received his bachelor's degree in political science with a minor in business and history. After graduating, he began working as a sales and marketing assistant for Midwest Sports Channel, which is now known as Bally Sports.

He started his political career as a legislative assistant for Milwaukee County. He then ran for county supervisor and served one term. He started serving as West Allis mayor in 2008.

Devine says he has a passion for the City of West Allis' community.

Devine said he decided to run for mayor again to continue redevelopment efforts in West Allis, saying the city has made progress by adding new restaurants, breweries, coffee shops, bakeries, unique retail shops and more.

According to the City of West Allis' official website, Devine is one of the main supporters of developing economic growth in West Allis and is excited about the new businesses that have come along over the last decade.

Devine also told the Journal Sentinel that his priorities include continuing to combat the reckless driving problem and the drug and opioid crisis.

Devine also initiated the West Allis Neighborhood Associations Program and a Graffiti Abatement Program to help improve the quality of life in the city.

In addition to his duties as mayor, Devine serves on the West Allis Historical Commission, West Allis Youth Commission, West Allis Tourism Commission, West Allis Events Committee, West Allis Capital Improvements Committee and the West Allis Farmers Market Committee. He is also a board member for the West Allis Community Improvement Foundation, Wisconsin State Fair Park Board of Directors and serves as the chair of the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District Commission.

AmyRose Murphy

Murphy is a former business owner and the legislative aide for Rep. Donna M. Rozar. Her family currently owns 13 Napa Auto Parts stores.

Murphy told the Journal Sentinel she has a deep passion for the West Allis community and is passionate about neighborhood associations being more involved with the city. She also envisioned improvement within the city when dealing with reckless driving and economic growth.

She said she believes the people in the community are the main ones who have the voice to help push the city into a positive direction.

