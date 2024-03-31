Dan Bigham is an engineer, a Grantville-area farmer and a national soybean contest winner

Dan Bigham grew up on a farm but didn't plan to become a farmer.

After all, his father, Rod Bigham — himself a farmer — suggested he not do that. So Dan Bigham went to college and got a master's degree in engineering.

But during his time away, he realized he liked farming more than he'd realized.

So now, at age 35, he's farming in partnership with his father, who is 67.

Dan Bigham recently was among soybean producers honored as winners in the 2023 Asgrow National Yield Contest, said Jennifer Wilken, PR associate director for the St. Louis-based OBP Agency.

Grantville farmer Dan Bigham checks the Asgrow seed soybeans coming out of a grain silo Tuesday morning as it's loaded onto trailers and sent to Missouri for processing. Bigham says these beans were from the 2023 Asgrow National Yield Contest.

This marked the second straight year he'd been among the 54 national winners in that contest, put on by the Asgrow seed company.

Last year's national winners included three other Kansas soybean farmers: Gregg Sexton, of Abilene; Taylar Bohl, of Kensington; and Alex Noll, of Winchester; each of whom had higher yield figures than Bigham.

Meet Dan Bigham

Dan Bigham marks the fourth generation of his family to farm in the vicinity of Grantville, located just northeast of Topeka in southwest Jefferson County.

He said his parents discouraged him from becoming a farmer because he was good at school, agricultural commodity prices were very low, and the future of farming didn't look good.

A handful of soybeans are held by Dan Bigham, of Grantville, as he helps transfer the beans to a nearby semi-trailer for transporting to Missouri. Bigham graduated high school from Jefferson West before going to Kansas State University to study engineering.

Bigham graduated in 2006 from Meriden's Jefferson West High School, then earned a bachelor's degree in 2010 and a master's degree in 2012, both in biological and agricultural engineering, from Kansas State University.

At K-State, he met his wife, Kari, now a civil engineer for the Army Corps of Engineers.

He said they have two children: a 5-year-old son, Lane, and a 3-year-old daughter, Eva, who like being farm kids. Dan Bigham went to work in 2012 for Topeka's Tarwater Farm & Home Supply.

Meanwhile, he'd realized at K-State that maybe he liked farming more than he'd thought.

So, when he was asked to take over their land by a couple of retired neighborhood farmers — one a relative of Bigham's — he accepted.

Bigham said his K-State engineering studies taught him to solve problems, "and that's what I'm doing every day on the farm."

He said he likes the way farming requires him to tackle various challenges and spend a lot of time outdoors.

"I wouldn't like the idea of sitting behind a desk and doing the same thing every day," he said.

What are soybeans used for?

Dan Bigham said he and his father farm a little more than 3,000 acres, including land in the Kaw River Valley to the southeast and southwest of Grantville.

An acre is slightly less than the size of a football field.

The raw soybeans harvested from Dan Bigham's farmland in Grantville are transferred to a trailer belonging to Steve Cott, of Livengood Farms and Trucking. The beans will be hauled to Marshall, Missouri, where they will be cleaned and processed before being shipped back to be planted.

The Bighams in recent years have planted soybeans starting in late April, and usually harvest them between mid-October and Thanksgiving Day, Dan Bigham said.

The Bighams have some cattle and also grow corn and alfalfa, he said.

Dan Bigham said about half the soybeans he grows are used for to produce animal feed, while the rest are crushed and used to make products that include oil for cooking and industrial products.

What was Dan Bigham's 2023 competition entry like?

For the 2023 Asgrow contest, Dan Bigham said, he picked a specific 5-acre portion of land as his entry.

He made a fortunate choice.

That area ended up producing 75.1 bushels per acre, up from the rate of 68.16 bushels he had the previous year. Other soil not far away had an RPI of about 7 bushels, he said.

A bushel of soybeans amounts to 60 pounds, meaning more than 4,500 pounds of soybeans per acre were produced by the 75.1-bushel-per-acre field used as Bigham's contest entry, he said.

Dan Bigham on Tuesday stands in the field where he planted soybeans that earned him a winning entry in the 2023 Asgrow National Yield Contest. Bigham and his father farm more than 3,000 acres of land with varying soil types.

The land involved with last year's entry consisted largely of "gumbo soil" featuring tight clay, which tends to hold water during stretches of dry weather, Bigham said.

He said he was fortunate because last year's precipitation never really "ponded up," meaning his choice of gumbo soil proved to be a good strategy.

"It seems like about one out of every 10 years you have a good year for gumbo, and last year was that year," he said.

Large amounts of rainfall can bring about pooling on gumbo soil, which can "choke out" the plants in a field with gumbo soil and cause it to yield fewer beans, Bigham said.

But last year brought below-average rainfall, so that pooling didn't occur, he said.

Contact Tim Hrenchir at threnchir@gannett.com or 785-213-5934.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: National Asgrow contest award won by Grantville-area farmer Dan Bigham