Dan Ballister joins crowded city council race in Palm Springs’ District 4

Palm Springs voters will have no shortage of candidates to choose from when it comes to electing the next city council member to represent District 4.

Although there are three months to go before they can even begin collecting signatures to make the November ballot, five candidates have now filed the paperwork needed to begin running for the seat.

The latest to announce he is entering the race is Dan Ballister, a resident of Sunshine Villas who recently retired from a fundraising and community development role with Lifestream Blood Bank.

The current District 4 councilmember, Christy Holstege, has said she is not seeking a third term because she is again running for the District 47 seat in the California State Assembly. She narrowly lost a race for the same seat in 2022 and is seeking to unseat the man who beat her, Greg Wallis.

Who is Dan Ballister?

During his career, Ballister worked in corporate public affairs for multiple telecommunications companies and spent three years owning and running his own sandwich shop in upstate New York.

Ballister’s website, dan4psdistrict4.com, describes him as “socially liberal, fiscally responsible and community focused.”

“I have a nice mix of ‘real world’ experience to effectively serve my neighbors in District 4 and the passion to work constructively with other councilmembers and community leaders to make Palm Springs an even better place to live, work and visit,” Ballister said in a statement announcing his candidacy.

Ballister said his desire to serve is in part a result of the nearly five years he spent working for New York state Assemblymember Sam Colman early in his career. His roles included managing Colman’s office, handling and delegating constituent requests and working with other legislators to draft and get cosponsors on legislation. He said that at the time in New York, one legislative house was controlled by the Democrats and one by the Republicans, which taught him to develop relationships with members of both parties.

“I am a creative problem-solver with a collaborative nature,” he said in his announcement. “I want to bring people from all walks of life together to make positive changes in our city. The potential for our fine city is limitless.”

What are his priorities?

Ballister said one of the main reasons for his run is to help the city further address homelessness, which he described as a problem that has gotten out of control in the last few years and become “a little bit of a stain on the community."

Ballister said one strategy he would push if elected would be to create a task force consisting of mental health professionals, community leaders, residents and others to work on identifying “compassionate solutions” to help people who are homeless and identify the underlying causes.

Other top priorities would include improving the city’s infrastructure, ensuring the city supports small businesses, cultivating community events for all residents and combatting what he described as increases in neighborhood crime.

Ballister said he regularly reads on the app Nextdoor about burglaries or thefts occurring in the Sonora Sunrise area near where he lives. And he recently attended a neighborhood meeting where police officers said there had been an uptick in recent thefts, which they attributed to waves of thieves who come and work a neighborhood and leave.

According to data supplied by Palm Springs police to the FBI, the number of burglaries reported to police citywide increased slightly in 2022 from 2020, while about 33% more overall property crimes were reported in 2022 than 2020. Numbers for 2023 were not yet available.

Ballister said he believes the problem can be helped by holding meetings at which crime prevention tips are shared and neighbors are encouraged to look out for one another.

He added that he would also seek to prioritize helping District 4 residents resolve city-related issues they run into and would commit to holding monthly meetings to hear the district’s priorities, concerns and ideas.

“I think Palm Springs is the real gem of the Coachella Valley,” Ballister said in his campaign kickoff announcement. “It just needs a little polishing to restore all its luster.”

Who else is running?

Four other candidates previously emerged in District 4. They are:

Former Palm Springs Sustainability Commissioner and chair of the Los Compadres neighborhood organization chair Joe Jackson

Tahquitz Creek Golf Neighborhood organization chair Ernest Ceceña

Measure J Oversight Commission Chair Naomi Soto

Local hotelier, real estate agent and interior designer David Rios

District 4 is located on the southeast side of the city and encompasses such neighborhoods as Los Compadres Rimrock, Melody Ranch, Araby Cove and Araby Commons and Sonora Sunrise.

The only other city council post that will be up for election this year is the District 5 seat. It's now held by Lisa Middleton, who is running for the new District 19 seat in the California State Senate.

The only candidate to file so far in council District 5 is former City Manager David Ready.

Candidates can begin collecting signatures to make the November ballot in July and must submit them about a month later.

Paul Albani-Burgio covers growth, development and business in the Coachella Valley. Follow him on Twitter at @albaniburgiop and email him at paul.albani-burgio@desertsun.com.

