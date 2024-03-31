Damien's Morning Forecast 3.31.2024
KFOR Sunday Morning 6am
March Madness continues tonight with the men's Elite Eight.
AT&T says 7.6 million current customers were affected by a recent leak in which sensitive data was released on the dark web, along with 65.4 million former account holders. As first reported by TechCrunch, the company has reset the passcodes of affected accounts.
Not sure if you should be using mouthwash every day? Doctors weigh in on the product's oral health benefits.
Move over, Gen Z — Gen Alpha is the newest, youngest generation that people of all ages are desperate to study and understand.
Julio Cervantes, one of eight construction workers who were plunged into the Patapsco River when the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed early Tuesday morning, did not know how to swim, according to his wife.
Disgraced former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried was just sentenced to 25 years in prison in a New York court. He was convicted in November of fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering.
The biggest news stories this morning: Marvel Rivals is a new Overwatch-like team shooter, Oregon’s Right to Repair bill is now a law, The White House lays out extensive AI guidelines for the federal government.
Maryland State Police said Wednesday that they had discovered the bodies of two construction workers amid the wreckage of Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge, which collapsed early Tuesday morning after being struck by a cargo ship.
NFL owners have changed what the beginning of the game will look like, the number of coach's challenges, the date of the trade deadline and more.
Consumers are feeling less confident about the future state of the US economy.
Do bettors know something about J.J. McCarthy's draft stock?
The proposal will impact where teams line up in hopes to reverse the trend of what the league felt was becoming a ceremonial play.
The 1.6-mile bridge spans Baltimore's harbor, and photos show steel rods still wrapped around the container ship that rammed into it.
As stocks rally to record highs, Wall Street strategists continue to raise their forecasts to keep pace.
T-Mobile’s annual deal for baseball fans is back. From Tuesday through Sunday, the carrier’s customers can claim a free yearlong subscription to MLB.TV for live and on-demand streaming access to the entire Major League Baseball season.
The negotiations between Fisker and a large automaker -- reported to be Nissan -- over a potential investment and collaboration have been terminated, a development that puts a separate near-term rescue funding effort in danger. Fisker revealed in a Monday morning regulatory filing that the automaker terminated the negotiations March 22. Fisker said in the filing that it will ask the unnamed investor to waive the closing condition.
Houston held on in an overtime thriller on Sunday night to beat Texas A&M, and both UConn and San Diego State flew to blowout wins.
Alabama is headed to its third Sweet 16 in the past five seasons.