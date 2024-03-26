Damascus man indicted in Allegany County rape case

Mar. 26—CUMBERLAND — A Montgomery County man remained jailed Tuesday without bond after he was indicted on rape and related charges in an alleged crime that occurred in Allegany County last December, according to Cumberland Police.

Anthony Ibarra, 19, of Damascus, was taken into custody on a bench warrant served Monday as a result of the indictment returned March 20 by an Allegany County grand jury for alleged crimes that occurred Dec. 3.

Ibarra was charged with rape in the second degree, sexual offenses in the third- and fourth-degree and second-degree assault before he was jailed without bail, pending appearance Tuesday before a circuit court judge.