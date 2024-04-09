Damaging winds, ping pong-size hail blowing through parts of Montgomery and Stewart Counties

A line of severe storms bring damaging winds and ping pong-size hail are possible in parts of Montgomery and Stewart County.

The National Weather Service Nashville issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Montgomery and Stewart Counties as storms roll in with winds reaching 70 mph through Cumberland City, Indian Mound and parts of Clarksville.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning continues for Clarksville TN, Cumberland City TN and New Providence TN until 7:45 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/5nRNBvMklM — NWS Nashville (@NWSNashville) April 9, 2024

