Damaging winds, large hail possible Tuesday with more storms Wednesday, NWS says

Thunderstorms with strong winds and damaging hail are possible across Central Ohio Tuesday with a rainy day likely Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

A map provided by the National Weather Service in Wilmington shows marginal risk of severe weather Tuesday for central Ohio.

"Scattered storms are expected again during the day Wednesday," the weather service said. "A few of these storms may be strong to severe, with locally gusty to damaging winds and heavy rain being the primary threats."

Tuesday will have a high of 89 degrees and a low of 70. Showers and thunderstorms are likely after 5 p.m., with a 60% chance of precipitation.

Columbus weather radar: View latest conditions in Central Ohio

There will be a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 a.m. Wednesday, with a 30% chance of precipitation.

Wednesday will bring a high near 84 and a 100% chance of precipitation, according to the NWS. Showers and thunderstorms are predicted mostly after 8 a.m.

A low of 63 is expected Wednesday night, with 20% chance of precipitation. There’s a small chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m.

Columbus, Ohio, weather forecast

The National Weather Service forecasts more tranquil weather later this week:

Thursday: Sunny with a high near 83 and a north wind around 7 mph. Thursday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 61

Friday: Mostly sunny with a high near 89. Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a low around 73.

Saturday: A chance of showers between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., followed by a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Night will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 72 degrees and a 50% chance of precipitation.

Sunday: A chance of showers with a 30% chance of precipitation. Mostly sunny with a high near 86. Sunday night will be mostly clear with a low around 60.

