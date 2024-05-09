Damaging winds and half-dollar-sized hail expected with thunderstorms Wednesday

The NWS Fort Worth TX issued a severe thunderstorm warning at 7:06 p.m. on Wednesday for Collin and Hunt counties.

Expect half-dollar-sized hail (1.25 inches) and wind gusts of up to 60 mph.

"At 7:05 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located near Merit, or 16 miles northwest of Greenville, moving east at 20 mph," according to the NWS. "Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees."

Locations impacted by the warning include Greenville, Princeton, Farmersville, Wolfe City, Celeste, Merit, Greenville City Lakes, Blue Ridge, Neylandville, Kellogg, Frognot, Kingston, Altoga, Floyd, Westminster and Lavon Lake.

The NWS comments, "A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 10 p.m. for north central Texas. For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows."

This warning is in effect until 8 p.m.

Actions to take when lightning threat is imminent

Around 25 million lightning strikes occur in the United States every year, with most taking place during the summer months. The NWS reports that these strikes result in about 20 fatalities annually. The probability of lightning strikes rises as a thunderstorm approaches and peaks when the storm is directly above. As the storm moves away, this likelihood decreases.

Here are recommendations for maintaining safety during a thunderstorm:

• To lower the risk of lightning strikes, when going outdoors, develop a plan to reach a safer spot.

• If the sky becomes threatening and thunder can be heard, find a safe place to shelter.

• Once indoors, avoid touching corded phones, electrical equipment, plumbing, and windows and doors.

• Wait for 30 minutes after the last lightning or thunder before going back out.

If finding indoor shelter is not an option:

• Avoid open fields, the top of a hill, or a ridge top.

• Keep a distance from tall, isolated trees or other elevated objects. If in a forest, stay close to lower trees.

• When in a group, space out to prevent the current from transferring between individuals.

• If you are camping in an open setting, set up camp in a valley, ravine, or other low spot. Bear in mind, a tent does not protect you from lightning.

• Maintain a safe distance from water, wet items, and metal objects. Water and metal do not attract lightning, yet they conduct electricity efficiently.

Rainy weather driving tips

• Turn on your headlights — Even when it's light outside, using headlights can improve visibility and alert other drivers to your presence.

• On the road — Drive in the middle lanes and stay on high ground. Rainwater tends to stockpile on the edges of roads.

• Keep clear of puddles — Driving through puddles or low rainwater areas can cause vehicles to hydroplane or skid out of control

• Do not follow large vehicles closely — Large vehicles like trucks or buses can create a spray of water that can reduce your visibility.

• Avoid flooded areas — When encountering a flooded road, do a U-turn and head back. The strong currents from flash floods can pull drivers off roadways. Driving through deep water can also negatively affect a vehicle's mechanical and electrical systems.

What is hydroplaning?

Hydroplaning occurs when a vehicle begins to slide uncontrollably on wet roads.

This happens when water in front of the tire builds up faster than the vehicle’s weight can push water out of the way. The water pressure then causes the vehicle to rise and slide on a thin layer of water between the tires and the road, making the driver lose control. The three main causes of hydroplaning are:

1. Vehicle speed — When a vehicle’s speed increases, the tire-traction grip and ability to control the vehicle decreases. Drive at a reduced speed during wet weather.

2. Water depth — The deeper the water, the sooner a vehicle loses traction on the road. It doesn’t matter how deep the water is, even a thin layer can lead to hydroplaning.

3. Tire tread depth — Checking your tire tread before hitting the road is important, as low or no tread can lead to sliding.

In the event of your vehicle hydroplaning, here’s what to know:

• Ease off the accelerator — Step off the gas to slow down the vehicle until the tires find traction.

• Turn into the skid — Turning into the skid can help the vehicle’s tires realign to regain control.

• Make sure the tires reconnect with the road — During the skid, wait until the tires reconnect with the road and then gently straighten the wheels to regain control.

• Brake gently as needed — Brake normally if the vehicle has anti-lock brakes and pump brakes gently if in an older vehicle.

Source: The National Weather Service