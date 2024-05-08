Damaging winds, hail, tornadoes & flooding may be headed to the metro-east. What to expect

Several waves of thunderstorms are in the forecast for the metro-east and wider St. Louis metro area Wednesday, from late morning into the early evening, according to the National Weather Service’s St. Louis office.

“We are expecting strong to severe storms. A few of the storms could produce extremely large hail greater than two inches, damaging winds in excess of 70 miles per hour and possibly a few strong tornadoes,” Meteorologist Melissa Byrd said.

Thunderstorms are estimated to form in the metro-east between 1 and 4 p.m., she said. The threat for severe storms will end at about 7 or 8 p.m.

A flood watch is in effect for Monroe, Randolph and St. Clair counties from 10 a.m. through the evening. Some storms may pass the same locations, leading to flash flooding.

Byrd advised staying alert to the changing weather conditions and having a way to receive warnings, whether that be by phone, TV or radio.

St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency will hold a live briefing on the predicted severe storms before noon, it announced on Facebook.

The county uses CodeRED for emergency alerts. Residents can sign up to receive the alerts at www.alertstclair.com.

The potentially damaging storms expected Wednesday are the latest in a spate of severe weather this spring, including a storm April 18 during which eight “weak” tornadoes developed in southwestern Illinois.