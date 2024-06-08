‘Damaging straight-line winds and heavy rain’ possible in Wichita area: forecast

The storms moving into the Wichita area late Saturday and early Sunday morning could bring “damaging straight-line winds and heavy rain,” the National Weather Service in Wichita said.

Quarter-sized hail and wind gusts between 60-80 mph will be possible.

The storm will be moving across the state from the west. A swath of Kansas from Hutchinson in the west to Eureka in the east, which includes Wichita, is most likely to see severe weather between midnight and 2 a.m.

The highest chance of rain and thunder for the Wichita area is from around 1 a.m. to 4 a.m., according to the forecast around 6 p.m. Saturday.

Storms are expected to move-in from the west tonight and start affecting west-central Kansas generally after 10pm and southeast Kansas generally after 2 am. #kswx pic.twitter.com/kffAkjbhQn — NWS Wichita (@NWSWichita) June 8, 2024