Damaging storms lambaste parts of the Plains Tuesday; 1 death reported in Kansas
Hurricane-force winds reported in Kansas
(Cat. 1 Hurricane wind are 75-95 mph)
Among the highest thunderstorm wind gusts reported Tuesday:
Severe weather reports as of 8:30 PM Tuesday evening
1 person dead, homes destroyed after tornado rips through northeastern Kansas
A tornado tore through the small city of Westmoreland in northeastern Kansas on Tuesday, causing widespread destruction and resulting in one death, according to authorities. The tornado hit the city of about 700 residents, destroying 22 houses.
