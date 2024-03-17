Damage survey results released for tornado that entered Mercer Co. from Indiana

The National Weather Service has detailed the damage a tornado that started in Indiana and traveled into Mercer County caused.

The EF-1 tornado initially began over an open field and moved east toward the Indiana/Ohio state line.

Damage was limited to an outbuilding, some tree damage, and shingle damage to a home in Adams County, Indiana.

The tornado then entered Mercer County, Ohio at 6:45 p.m. along Keels Road.

>> DeWine declares state of emergency in 11 counties impacted by deadly storms

The most confident corridor of EF-1 tornado damage, estimated to be around 100 mph, occurred shortly after the tornado developed, the NWS said.

Most of the damage was confined to a few properties south of the intersection of Skeels Road and State Route 49.

The final corridor of damage was observed along Pike Road and toward the intersection at State Route 118 where several homes were damaged.

The tornado tracked for a total of 8.6 miles inside of Mercer.

It had an estimated wind speed of 100 miles per hour and a maximum path width of 450 yards.