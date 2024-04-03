Damage reported after storms move through Tennessee Valley

(WHNT) — After strong storms moved through Tennessee Valley throughout much of the News 19 has received reports of damage left behind, especially in Limestone County.

News 19 received multiple reports of damage in Limestone County near Athens.

Tornado Watch cancelled for the entire area

An Athens City Spokesperson said that Elm Street near Elkton Street was shut down for part of Tuesday afternoon due to a downed tree.

Athens Police Chief Anthony Pressnell said a resident used a chainsaw to help remove the tree from the roadway. The roadway was back open as of 6:58 p.m. Tuesday night.

News 19’s Lynsey Smith went to Athens to look at damage around the city.

One location with damage was the Catfish Cabin on Old Highway 72, a popular restaurant in town. Lynsey said the building did not appear to have any damage but the restaurant’s sign was damaged in the storms.

The National Weather Service (NWS) also reported trees down around Athens. NWS also reported that multiple trees were down around Leighton in Colbert County.

