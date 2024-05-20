Damage reported in Oklahoma after severe overnight storms

OKLAHOMA (KFOR) – Storm damage has been reported after severe weather rolled into Oklahoma Sunday night.

Counties including Custer, Oklahoma, Caddo, Blaine, Canadian and Grady were affected by the overnight storms.

Yukon was hit by a tornado and one family told News 4 what they experienced after taking cover in their storm shelter.

Emergency crews responding to storm damage in Yukon Sunday night.

Damaged fence in Yukon.

“Just a lot of banging, lots of wind, hear stuff hitting the house, blowing around on the exterior, a matter of probably five, ten minutes.” said Rolla Breedlove.

SEVERE WEATHER: Several possible tornadoes touched down in Oklahoma Sunday evening

Storm damage was also found in Butler. Structures and vehicle were struck by debris and tore apart by the wind.

Storm damage in Butler. Image courtesy Rhonda Shepard.

Log in car's windshield in Butler. Image courtesy Rhonda Shepard.

Storm damage in Butler. Image courtesy Rhonda Shepard.

Sunday night’s storms and damage are still being assessed across Oklahoma. A total number of tornadoes has not been determined.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.