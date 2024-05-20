Damage reported in Oklahoma after severe overnight storms
OKLAHOMA (KFOR) – Storm damage has been reported after severe weather rolled into Oklahoma Sunday night.
Counties including Custer, Oklahoma, Caddo, Blaine, Canadian and Grady were affected by the overnight storms.
Yukon was hit by a tornado and one family told News 4 what they experienced after taking cover in their storm shelter.
“Just a lot of banging, lots of wind, hear stuff hitting the house, blowing around on the exterior, a matter of probably five, ten minutes.” said Rolla Breedlove.
Storm damage was also found in Butler. Structures and vehicle were struck by debris and tore apart by the wind.
Sunday night’s storms and damage are still being assessed across Oklahoma. A total number of tornadoes has not been determined.
