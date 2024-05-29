Damage reported in bathroom at City Beach and other reports

May 29—Damage was reported in a bathroom at 8:13 a.m. Tuesday at City Beach, 300 Johnson St. The bathroom sink was hanging from the wall.

1 arrested after tampering with vehicle reported

Police arrested Lah Soe, 18, after receiving a report of a person attempting to get into a car at 2:24 a.m. Tuesday at 506 Larimore Circle.

Trailer reported stolen

A trailer was reported stolen at 7:12 a.m. Tuesday at 509 Minnesota Ave.

1 arrested for trespassing, fleeing

Police arrested Eh Kaw Mu, 18, for trespassing and fleeing on foot after receiving a report at 10:02 a.m. of a male who broke into a home at 714 Larimore Circle.

Tires reported slashed

Tires were reported slashed on a vehicle at 12:28 p.m. Tuesday at 2306 E. Main St.

1 arrested on warrant

Police arrested Meranda Lynn O'Connor, 42, on a local warrant at 8:33 p.m. Tuesday at 809 S. Third Ave.