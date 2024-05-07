Damage, outages reported across Kansas City metro after severe storms, strong winds

Damage was reported across the Kansas City metro area Monday as severe thunderstorms and strong winds rolled through overnight.

The storm system was expected to bring gusts around 70 mph and heavy rain to the area, with the possibility of tornadoes, and wound up causing damage throughout the metropolitan area.

In Grain Valley, residents reported damage at Trailside RV Park and Campground, located at 1000 R.D. Mize Rd., according to a spokesperson for the city. Police also received reports of a semi-truck that turned over on the road due to strong winds.

Utility companies reported downed lines and power outages in Leavenworth, Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas and Cass, Clay, Jackson and Platte counties on the Missouri side, according to data tracked by the National Weather Service. Fallen trees and wires were also reported by a utility company in Kansas City.

The weather service said it would send survey crews out Tuesday to assess damage from the storm and encouraged residents to report damage with pictures, if possible.

As of Tuesday morning, around 1,000 Evergy customers were without power across the metro area, according to the utility’s outage map. Evergy said restoration times would be delayed following the storms and strong winds.