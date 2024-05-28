Damage found from 6 tornadoes, including one that hit 150 mph in southern Illinois

Six tornadoes, including one with wind speeds of 150 mph, touched down in southern Illinois Sunday, the National Weather Service reported Monday.

One person was injured in a home in Johnson County, where an EF3 tornado hit.

Survey teams from the National Weather Service checked areas Monday and found trees knocked down and buildings damaged on Sunday. Thousands of metro-east residents lost power during the storm.

Here are the confirmed tornadoes:

▪ EF3 tornado near Lake of Egypt in Johnson County. Wind speeds of 150 mph and five miles long. One person was injured in a home.

▪ EF1 tornado from New Baden to Damiansville. 90 mph wind and 10.5 miles long. Started at 6:34 p.m.

▪ EF1 tornado north of Carlyle Wind. 97 mph wind and 11.3 miles long. Started at 6:50 p.m.

▪ EF 1 tornado west of Forbes Lake. 104 mph wind and 1.1 miles long.

▪ EF 1 tornado south of Forbes Lake. 90 mph wind and about five miles long.

▪ EF 1 tornado started in Missouri and ended near Columbia in the metro-east. It was 8.8 miles long.

This is the Enhanced Fujita Scale the National Weather Service uses to grade the severity of tornadoes:

EF0: 65 to 85 mph

EF1: 86 to 110 mph

EF2: 111 to 135 mph

EF3: 136 to 165 mph

EF 4: 166 to 200 mph

EF 5: Greater than 200 mph