Damage consistent with winds of 135 mph in Cooke County tornado, weather service says

The deadly tornado that roared through Cooke and Denton counties on Saturday was rated as an EF-2 with maximum winds of 135 mph, according to a preliminary report from the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.

Survey teams continue to assess damage in Denton and Collin counties and their work might continue Tuesday, the National Weather Service said on X.

The supercell thunderstorm began in Montague County, where a tornado formed at 9:42 p.m., 5.5 miles southeast of Bowie. The tornado moved east and struck multiple rural residences with damage consistent with EF-2 intensity and winds of 120 to 125 mph. It went southeast of Forestburg, with widespread tree and outbuilding damage consistent with a high-end EF-0, the weather service said.

The tornado exited Montague County just west of Rosston and continued into Cooke County, according to the report. The tornado continued south of Era, with widespread tree damage consistent with EF-0 intensity.

The intensity of the storm increased as it approached Valley View, where several newly constructed homes were damaged or demolished along CR 200. The tornado moved into a neighborhood of manufactured and mobile homes along West Lone Oak Road, where there were fatalities and widespread damage consistent with EF-2 intensity, the weather service said.

The most significant damaged occurred east of Interstate 35 along East Lone Oak Road with estimated winds of 135 mph. The storm tracked toward Lake Ray Roberts, crossed the lake and damaged trees and flipped campers on the peninsula that includes the Lake Ray Roberts State Park Johnson Branch. The weather service has not determined the end point of the tornado.

Seven people were killed and at least 100 people were injured. More than 320 structures were destroyed or damaged, said Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, speaking at a Sunday evening press conference near a Shell travel center that was demolished with 60 to 80 people taking shelter inside.

A tornado in Collin County north of Celina was rated as an EF-3, with peak winds of 165 mph. A neighborhood along Prairie Meadow Lane north of Celina sustained significant damage.

