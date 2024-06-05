Damage from blaze that destroyed eastern Berks home estimated at over $750,000

The monetary loss from an accidental fire that destroyed an eastern Berks County home over the weekend was estimated at more than $750,000, a state police fire marshal said Wednesday.

The fire on Avalon Circle in Washington Township was discovered about 2 p.m. Saturday, with a column of black smoke reportedly visible from Bally, which is 1 1/2 miles away.

One of the homeowners tried to put out the fire with a small extinguisher after calling 911, but that proved ineffective, said Trooper Corey Heimbach, a state police fire marshal from the Reading station.

The family and their dog safely escaped the home.

Crews from fire companies from Berks and western Montgomery County responded and immediately set out to protect neighboring houses from catching on fire. Most of the fire was under control within 30 minutes.

Heavy equipment was brought in to assist firefighters with seeking and putting out hot spots.

A pet turtle in the basement did not survive the fire.

The family is being assisted by relatives.

The state police fire marshal unit was called to investigate.

The fire was classified as accidental due to a malfunction of electrical equipment and/or appliances on the rear elevated deck, Heimbach said in a release.

The homeowners are Alex and Sarah Bruckner. The couple reside with their three young children and Sarah’s mother.

Alex Bruckner’s aunt, Amanda Karns, launched an online fundraising campaign Sunday to help the family rebuild their lives. Brucker is a sergeant with the Hatboro Police Department in Montgomery County

The GoFundMe page had a $10,000 goal that was quickly surpassed. As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, the amount raised was $54,346.