Damage assessment: NWS identifies tornado and straight-line winds in Carthage

KSNF/KODE — The National Weather Service has identified tornadic activity from Monday night’s storms.

The NWS Storm Survey found that just West of Carthage, an EF-1 tornado contributed to widespread damage across the area.

Missouri, Kansas, Arkansas and Oklahoma assess damage following severe storms and tornados

According to the NWS, maximum winds were estimated at 95 MPH.



















A destructive straight-line wind striking the area at 70-80 mph resulted in uprooted trees, roof damage, and downed powerlines.

Information provided by the NWS of Springfield, MO.

For more information from the National Weather Service, visit their website, here.

