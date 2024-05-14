Daly City man charged for stealing over 100K in retail theft

(KRON) — A Daly City man was charged in connection to over 24 organized retail theft crimes on Tuesday, San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said.

Cuauhtemoc Ramirez, 20, and his unnamed accomplices are said to have stolen over $100,000 in merchandise and to have caused thousands of dollars in damage to store property, the DA’s office said.

From December 10, 2023, to April 17 this year, Ramirez and his group are set to have committed a series of thefts from Walgreens, Safeway, ZGO Perfumery, Smart & Final, BevMo, and Lenscrafters, prosecutors said.

Throughout those series of thefts, Ramirez is said to have also vandalized property multiple times and to have used “the threat of force and fear” in three incidents, prosecutors said.

“Prolific, brazen, organized retail thieves will be vigorously prosecuted; there will be accountability, and perpetrators will face the consequences,” Jenkins said. “My office will continue to partner with the San Francisco Police Department on this issue and do everything we can to identify, arrest and prosecute those responsible.”

Ramirez was arraigned on two separate cases on May 13 and pleaded not guilty to all charges and denied all allegations.

Ramirez is charged with:

Three counts of robbery

Seven counts of organized retail theft

23 counts of commercial burglary

23 counts of grand theft

11 counts of vandalism

One count of attempted commercial burglary

One count of misdemeanor shoplifting

The complaint also alleges that two incidents were committed while he was released from custody on another felony matter.

Ramirez’s next court date is scheduled for June 10. Jenkins’ office also detained him pending trial because of the public safety risk he poses, the DA’s office said.

The court also set no bail for Ramirez.

