Dalton shooting suspect arrested in Florida

Feb. 29—A city of Dalton spokesman indicates that a suspect involved in a Jan. 28 shooting incident was arrested in Fort Pierce, Florida, on Feb. 29.

Damien E'Shaud Johnson, 29, was charged with aggravated assault and reckless driving stemming from events alleged to have occurred on Walnut Avenue earlier this year.

"Early information from the investigation of the shooting indicated that Johnson, driving a white Audi, and the victim who was driving a gray Honda Accord were driving aggressively towards each other while traveling westbound," city of Dalton Communications Director Bruce Frazier states in a Feb. 29 press release. "When the vehicles approached the intersection of Walnut Avenue and Market Street, Johnson fired several shots which struck the victim's vehicle."

Frazier indicates that the alleged victim in the incident was not injured.

Frazier said that Johnson fled the scene on Jan. 28.

"Police were able to track Johnson's movements back to an apartment building off Tibbs Road, but Johnson was able to get away," the press release indicates.

Johnson was taken into custody following a joint investigation by the Dalton Police Department and the United States Marshals Service.