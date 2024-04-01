Dalton man sentenced to five years in prison

Apr. 1—Representatives of the Conasauga Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office indicate that a 47-year-old Dalton man was sentenced to five years in prison without the possibility of parole last week.

Jurors found defendant Elliot Lee Ingle guilty of criminal attempt to commit theft by taking. Jurors found him not guilty of an array of other charges, including two counts of first-degree child cruelty, one count of third-degree child cruelty, obstruction of an officer, battery and an additional count of criminal attempt to commit theft by taking.

Conasauga Judicial Circuit Assistant District Attorney Walt Eddy represented the State in the jury trial, with public defender William Moses serving as counsel for Ingle. Presiding over the proceedings was Conasauga Judicial Circuit Judge Scott Minter.

"Eddy called seven witnesses and presented nine exhibits, including video footage of Ingle attempting to steal an ATV and his subsequent capture by the victims," stated District Attorney's Office representative April Parker in a March 28 press release. "Ingle was tackled to the ground and held at gunpoint until law enforcement arrived."

Parker said the incident occurred in Whitfield County on Jan. 28, 2023.

"During sentencing, Eddy introduced evidence of Ingle's five prior felony convictions," Parker stated. "Given Ingle's multiple prior felony convictions, Ingle was sentenced under the Georgia recidivist law and received the maximum allowable sentence."