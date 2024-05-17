Dallesport, Washington fire triggers brief evacuations

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A four-acre fire triggered Level 3 “Go Now” evacuations just north of The Dalles.

The evacuations were lifted around 5:30 p.m.

Officials told KOIN 6 News that the Tidyman Fire started at a sawmill near Dallesport and burned about four acres.

They add no additional structures are threatened at this time.

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area so crews can work to contain the blaze.

A fire in Dallesport, Washington triggered evacuations on May 16, 2024. (Courtesy: High Prairie Fire District 14)

This is a developing story. Stay with KOIN 6 News for updates.

